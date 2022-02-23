BlackRock Inc. Acquires 304,933 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,933 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Root were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 3,499,493 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Root by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after buying an additional 2,614,547 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter worth $4,963,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Root by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Root by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 292,331 shares in the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROOT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.

Root Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

