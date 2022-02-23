BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.75% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 40.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 108.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $398.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

