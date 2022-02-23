BlackRock Inc. Purchases 25,216 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,647 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.35% of Poshmark worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after buying an additional 377,893 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -8.35. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 27,386 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $525,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,761 shares of company stock worth $4,691,892.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

