BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,092 Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 645,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 61,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAU opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

