Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRG. Compass Point raised their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $725.98 million, a P/E ratio of 240.73 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, insider James G. Babb III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 65,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 97,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 76,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

