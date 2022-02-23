B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($8.16) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.84) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.82) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.82) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 612.10 ($8.32).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

LON BME opened at GBX 591.80 ($8.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 500 ($6.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.86). The company has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 590.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 590.17.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.96), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($318,237,454.10).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.