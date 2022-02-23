BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

ZWK stock traded down C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.84. The company had a trading volume of 65,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,283. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.55. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$28.61 and a 12 month high of C$35.25.

