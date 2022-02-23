BNB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.73 Billion (BNB)

BNB (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. BNB has a total market capitalization of $61.61 billion and $1.73 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $373.11 or 0.00986890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 165,116,761 coins. The official website for BNB is www.binance.com. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
