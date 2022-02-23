BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $31.60 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of TransDigm Group worth $31,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $646.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.91. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
