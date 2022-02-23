Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 886.25 ($12.05).

BOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 935 ($12.72) to GBX 835 ($11.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.90) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.46) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.88) to GBX 770 ($10.47) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 759 ($10.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.58. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 714.50 ($9.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 824.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 863.52.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

