Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Trading Down 5.5%

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.11 and last traded at $77.30. Approximately 5,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 422,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.77.

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

