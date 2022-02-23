Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.29.

Booking stock opened at $2,518.22 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,053.57 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,436.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,373.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.