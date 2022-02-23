Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,456 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $55,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

