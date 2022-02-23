Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce Sells 2,354 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $100,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BSX opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,462 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 320,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

