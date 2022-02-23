Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 62,695 shares during the quarter. Boulder Growth & Income Fund makes up approximately 1.4% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

BIF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,180. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.