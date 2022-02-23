Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCOV. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $7.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $7,947,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 18.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 743,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,187,000 after acquiring an additional 333,309 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $3,158,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 1,201.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 297,378 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

