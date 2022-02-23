BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

NYSE BRSP traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,850. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

