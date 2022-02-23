Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Brink’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.500-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,539. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 37.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

