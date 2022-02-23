Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,350,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
