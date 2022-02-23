British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,770.90

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,770.90 ($37.68) and traded as high as GBX 3,391 ($46.12). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 3,382 ($45.99), with a volume of 4,436,447 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BATS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,400 ($46.24) to GBX 4,200 ($57.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 3,550 ($48.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($44.20) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($50.33).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,039.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,770.90. The company has a market cap of £77.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

