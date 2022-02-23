Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a payout ratio of 175.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. 535,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,743. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 127,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

