Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) to report sales of $111.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $95.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $428.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.80 million to $432.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $467.46 million, with estimates ranging from $454.40 million to $473.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $530,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $113,015.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,995 shares of company stock worth $2,553,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 506,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,320. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.