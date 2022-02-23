Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.91. Exelon posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

A number of analysts have commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 25.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 272,973 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after buying an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.97. 8,161,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,019,705. Exelon has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

