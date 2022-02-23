Brokerages Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.39. Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

FLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

