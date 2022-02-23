Brokerages Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $3.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $31.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.49 million to $32.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRTS. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. 12,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,414. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $164.34 million, a PE ratio of -509.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06.

In other news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $170,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.