Brokerages Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Townsquare Media reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSQ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,296. The firm has a market cap of $194.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

