Brokerages Expect Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

NYSE CMTG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.34. 19,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,584. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,975,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

