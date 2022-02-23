Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,738,000 after buying an additional 649,079 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,248,000 after buying an additional 104,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OFC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. 633,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,915. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

