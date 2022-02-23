Brokerages Expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is ($0.87). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSTX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 244,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

