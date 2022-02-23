Brokerages Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.14 Million

Brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) to report sales of $526.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.39 million and the highest is $542.89 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $469.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.