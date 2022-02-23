Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. 13,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,733. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.