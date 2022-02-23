Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. 13,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,733. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

