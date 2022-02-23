Brokerages Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) PT at $152.17

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.17.

Several research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.76.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

