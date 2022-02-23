Brokerages Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) PT at $82.00

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,121. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

