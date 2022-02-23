Brokerages Set Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Price Target at $27.38

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Partners stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,234. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

