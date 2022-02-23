Brokerages Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Target Price at $67.73

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of SEE opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 424.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 33.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 509,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after acquiring an additional 128,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

