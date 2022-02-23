Brokers Offer Predictions for Ubisoft Entertainment SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UBSFY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.93) to €43.50 ($49.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

