Brokers Set Expectations for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

AKAM opened at $100.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.96 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 281,909 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,871,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

