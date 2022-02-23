Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 35.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

NYSE:APLE opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.