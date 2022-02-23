Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $725,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dover by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dover by 116,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dover by 126.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Dover by 308.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $158.16 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Several analysts have commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

