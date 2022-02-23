Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Annexon by 48.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth $117,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth $189,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Annexon by 108,962.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $223.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.91. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

