Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $500,000 Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 144.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,606 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at $10,023,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 46.5% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,509,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 479,289 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 54.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 477,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,039,000 after acquiring an additional 290,038 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,249,321 shares of company stock valued at $121,735,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 171.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.