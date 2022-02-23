Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

BBU.UN traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,411. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$47.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.05.

BBU.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

