Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSE:BEPC) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSE:BEPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

BEPC stock opened at 43.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 43.95. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of 39.47 and a fifty-two week high of 62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BEP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable power assets.

