BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 15th

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

