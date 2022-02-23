Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $2.03. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

