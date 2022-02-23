Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $292.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $327.00 to $292.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.43.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $220.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.91. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $206.70 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,432,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,373,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

