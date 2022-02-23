Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,196.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $66.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,396.44. 31,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,601.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,777.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.59. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,391.67 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cable One by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

