Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CDNS opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.