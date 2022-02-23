Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36), Briefing.com reports. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CZR traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.23. 155,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.00. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.