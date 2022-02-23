Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36), Briefing.com reports. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CZR traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.23. 155,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.00. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

