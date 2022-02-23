California Resources (CRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect California Resources to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. California Resources has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRC. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 6,900 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in California Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

